Chennai: Daughter dies after parents ‘set home on fire’ to kill termites

To get rid of the termites that infested the house, a couple accidentally burnt the house, resulting in the death of their 13-year-old daughter.

The gruesome freak incident happened near Pallavaram in Chennai.

As per reports, the parents, identified as Hussain Basha (42) and Aiysha (35) poured paint thinner on doors and corners of the house to burn termites. The couple reportedly locked the door from inside, leaving their 13-year-old daughter Fathima too trapped.

When they realised the situation was getting out of control, they cried for help. Neighbours then broke open the door and pulled out the three family members. The fire was then put out by two fire tenders.

As per the police, the family that lived in Quaid-e-Millath Nagar at Anakaputhur near Pallavaram were frequently faced with termite attacks. Earlier, while the couple used kerosene to get rid of the mites, this time, Basha, who is a painter, went on to try paint thinner.

The family was then rushed to Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. While the couple sustained minor injuries, their daughter Fathima sustained 60 per cent burns and died in a few hours. The couple is currently under treatment at the hospital.

Reportedly, the family’s belongings have been reduced to ashes. A case of accidental fire has been registered in the Shankar Nagar police station and investigation is underway.