Boost to TN libraries: Rs 84 Cr for rural project; internet, home delivery, and more

Rural development department sanctions Rs 84 crore to repair and maintain 3,808 rural libraries; 500 libraries to get internet connection and digital facilities, to deliver books to your doorstep

Book-lovers in Tamil Nadu, rejoice! The state rural development department has sanctioned Rs 84 crore for repairing and maintaining 3,808 rural libraries in the state. Also, 500 libraries across the state will get internet connection and digital facilities and deliver books to your doorstep.

Only the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai has a digital option for more than 3,000 books. According to agency reports, funds will soon be allocated for the project.

A dream project

The rural library project was the dream of former Chief Minister, the late M Karunanidhi. During the last leg of his rule, the government had cleared the opening of 12,525 libraries under the Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam (AGAMT) project around 10 years ago.

The project was aimed at students, women, and senior citizens. The government bought books worth several lakhs of rupees. However, within two years, the project met hurdles as the DMK government lost power and funds were slashed. The rural libraries, which were opened with much fanfare, started closing.

By 2015, only 2,000 libraries were functioning. The books started gathering dust, and the buildings turned into criminals’ dens.

Revival of a dream

After the DMK government returned to power in 2021, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the revival of rural public libraries. He sanctioned Rs 91 crore under the AGAMT for repairing 4,116 rural libraries. The rural development department has now sanctioned another Rs 84 crore.

The library department has also announced Rs 50,000 for each library to buy books. However, the department has directed the librarians to raise corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and support from NGOs to buy weeklies and magazines.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Libraries is also taking a major initiative to deliver books to readers’ doorsteps. Named “Nooalaga Nanbaragal,” the scheme is aimed at encouraging people, especially children, to read more books. Volunteers will reportedly be chosen from members of the libraries and from residents’ welfare associations to double as delivery agents.

Tamil Nadu has also introduced Virtual Reality (VR) devices in 76 libraries across the state—a first in the country. In all, 152 VR devices have been introduced for Rs 65.54 lakh. Librarians are being trained on how to use the devices. Each library has two VR devices, and children aged above 12 are given preference in using these devices.

