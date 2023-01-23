BJP set to launch its TV channel in Tamil Nadu: Report

Much to the surprise of many, the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit is contemplating to launch a TV channel in the state. According to media reports, the move will be an extension of Janam TV, which is considered a BJP mouthpiece in Kerala.
Media reports quoted an anonymous BJP leader as saying the channel will have its office at Alwarpet in Chennai. The project will initially come up at a cost of Rs 15 crore. The funds will be mobilised through RSS and BJP resources in Tamil Nadu, it added.
It is expected that the party’s state unit chief, K Annamalai, will play a critical role in the project, which is aimed at providing comprehensive coverage of his state-wide padayatra beginning on April 14. The launch date of the project is yet to be announced.
Incidentally, Janam TV in Kerala has been facing a series of allegations like low wages and being a commercially unviable model. But it is suspected to have played a significant role in pushing the RSS-BJP agenda during the Sabarimala temple controversy.