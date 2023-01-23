BJP set to launch its TV channel in Tamil Nadu: Report

The project will initially come up at a cost of Rs 15 crore and funds for it will be mobilised through RSS and BJP resources in Tamil Nadu, say media reports

Much to the surprise of many, the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit is contemplating to launch a TV channel in the state. According to media reports, the move will be an extension of Janam TV, which is considered a BJP mouthpiece in Kerala.

Media reports quoted an anonymous BJP leader as saying the channel will have its office at Alwarpet in Chennai. The project will initially come up at a cost of Rs 15 crore. The funds will be mobilised through RSS and BJP resources in Tamil Nadu, it added.

Watch: ‘Tejasvi Surya did not open the emergency exit door’ | Annamalai’s explanation

It is expected that the party’s state unit chief, K Annamalai, will play a critical role in the project, which is aimed at providing comprehensive coverage of his state-wide padayatra beginning on April 14. The launch date of the project is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Incidentally, Janam TV in Kerala has been facing a series of allegations like low wages and being a commercially unviable model. But it is suspected to have played a significant role in pushing the RSS-BJP agenda during the Sabarimala temple controversy.