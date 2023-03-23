Bill to ban online gambling passed once again in TN Assembly

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday once again unanimously adopted the bill to ban online gambling, weeks after state Governor R N Ravi had returned it to the government for its reconsideration.

Piloting the bill, Chief Minister M K Stalin said he was moving it with a “heavy heart” while referring to the loss of lives. Many persons had allegedly died by suicide after losing money in online gambling. Several members spoke on the bill expressing their support and opposing Governor Ravi for returning it. Speaker M Appavu later declared the bill was adopted unanimously. M

eanwhile, the rift in the opposition AIADMK over the leadership issue reflected in the House when Leader of Opposition and K Palaniswami and other party MLAs objected to the Speaker allowing deposed leader O Panneerselvam to speak on the issue, leading to a din. Appavu told the opposition legislators that he didnt mention Panneerselvam as AIADMK member and allowed him to speak in the capacity of a former chief minister. The Raj Bhavan had earlier this month returned the bill to the House for its consideration once again in the wake of certain aspects outlined by it.

An ordinance (prohibiting online gambling, wager-based online games of chance of Rummy and Poker) was promulgated by Ravi on October 1, 2022 and a gazette notification was made by the government on October 3. The Tamil Nadu Assembly met on October 17 last year for a brief session and the Bill was passed. The adoption of the Bill was necessitated after the Madras High Court had struck down in August 2021, the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Act 2021 which banned wager or placing bet in cyber space.

