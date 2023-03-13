Bihar man arrested for spreading false info about migrant workers in Tirupur

A special team from Tirupur Cyber Crime traced the accused to Henegare village in Jharkhand, and arrested him for posting videos on Facebook as if North Indian migrant workers were attacked

A 32-year-old man from Bihar was arrested for posting false information on his social media page and spreading rumours about attacks on migrant workers in Tirupur, police said.

A special team from Tirupur Cyber Crime continued their surveillance and traced the accused Prashantkumar, a native of Bihar, to Henegare village of Latehar district in Jharkhand.

The team camping there arrested Prashantkumar on March 11 for posting videos on Facebook as if North Indian migrant workers were attacked, and produced him before the District Court at Latehar, they said on Sunday (March 12).

Accused remanded to judicial custody in Tirupur

On transit warrant, the accused was brought to Tirupur and produced before the 3rd Judicial Magistrate Court and remanded to judicial custody on Sunday (March 12), police said.

The Tirupur Police have already arrested a youth from Bihar for spreading rumours.

The Tamil Nadu police have registered 11 cases and arrested three persons earlier in this connection.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reassured his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar that all migrant workers were safe in the State, and he asserted that swift action would be taken against rumour-mongers spreading panic.

(With inputs from agencies)