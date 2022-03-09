As COVID recedes, TN focuses on general vaccines for babies, women

The state has announced implementation of the Centre’s ‘Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0’, to protect children and pregnant women from life-threatening diseases.

Tamil Nadu recorded fewer than 200 COVID-19 cases on March 8 – the lowest figure since May 2020.

Health experts credit the state’s intense COVID-19 vaccination drive with bringing the pandemic under control (as of March 8, 9.95 crore doses have been given).

However, the authorities’ focus on COVID, combined with people’s reluctance to visit hospitals during the pandemic, has led to children and pregnant women missing regular vaccines.

The national immunisation schedule contains list of recommended vaccines for babies and expectant mothers.

Tamil Nadu has now announced implementation of the Centre’s ‘Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0’, to protect children and pregnant women from life-threatening diseases.

First launched in 2014, the mission’s goal is to attain 90 per cent immunisation coverage in the country by 2022. Through the programme, children will be protected from 12 types of vaccine-preventable diseases, such as diphtheria, measles and Hepatitis B.

“All of these vaccines should be administered at the recommended age. Only then will they be effective. Due to COVID-19, many children and pregnant women have missed their vaccines. Through this mission we are going to address this issue,” said Dr TS Selvavinayagam, director of public health and preventive medicine.

The state has already provided village health nurses details of those who have missed their inoculations.

“We aim to cover all children who were born after February 2020 in the state,” Selvavinayagam added.

‘Full Coverage Possible’

Nagalakshmi, vice president, Tamil Nadu Village Health Nurse Association, said it will be possible to provide full immunisation coverage this year because in most rural areas vacant posts for nurses have been filled.

“Earlier there were many vacancies at primary and sub-primary health centres. Because of that many children probably missed their vaccines. But now most of the vacancies have been filled and we hope to immunise more than 95 per cent of children and pregnant women,” Nagalakshmi said.

“The vaccination drive will be carried out at anganwadi centres, so that no one will be left out.

“The drive will be held for one week every month, till May 2022, because there is a time gap between doses for some vaccines,” Nagalakshmi added.

Selvavinayagam said that implementing the drive in urban areas will be a challenge. Mobile populations, including migrants and labourers, and lack of facilities such as cold storage also pose problems.

COVID-19 Drive Still a Priority

The COVID-19 drive continues to be a priority for authorities. Earlier this week, Dr J Radhakrishan, the health secretary, said a fall in COVID cases had led to complacency, with many people neglecting to take the second shot.

The seropositivity rate in Tamil Nadu – i.e. the percentage of population that has been exposed to the virus – stands at 88 per cent, which has led to a fall in cases, he said.

“Those who haven’t taken the shots – first, second or booster – should come forward without worrying about the routine immunisation programme,” Dr Radhakrishan said.

Dr GR Ravindranath, general secretary, Doctors’ Association for Social Equality, welcomed the government’s general immunisation drive.

“But the COVID-19 drive should also continue, because although the Omicron variant was mild, some people who hadn’t even taken the first dose succumbed to the virus,” he said.ince May 2020.