All-out war between DMK & BJP over Governor’s moves

From Twitter space to posters on streets, the two parties are engaged in a slugfest

The ongoing confrontation between the ruling DMK and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi further escalated on Tuesday with “#GetOutRavi” posters, prominently featuring Chief Minister MK Stalin, surfacing in some parts of Chennai. This comes just a day after the spat between the two sides on the floor of the state assembly.

Twitter war breaks out



“#GetOutRavi” was trending on Twitter on Monday following Ravi’s face-off with the state government in the assembly where Stalin moved a resolution against the governor’s deviation from his customary address to the legislature and retain the draft prepared by his government.

On the other hand, in Pudukottai, local BJP functionaries put up posters, hailing Ravi. Many BJP Twitter handles backed him and slammed the ruling DMK over the matter.

Stalin’s son and state minister Udhayanidhi hailed what happened in the assembly on Monday and said it was an “unprecedented event” in the history of the House. “Our leader (Stalin) usually makes the opposition run with his replies (in the assembly), but this time he made the governor run,” he quipped at an event. Stalin will be the first CM to voice concern whenever “our rights” are affected, he added.

DMK, BJP cross swords



A senior TN BJP functionary filed a police complaint against some MLAs of the ruling DMK. In a tweet, BJP’s state secretary A Ashvathaman said he had filed the complaint under Section 124 of the IPC, which deals with “assaulting President, Governor, etc, with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power”.

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam staged protests against the governor in Coimbatore where the agitators tried to burn an effigy of Ravi. Elsewhere, local BJP workers staged a demonstration condemning the incident. Police detained the activists of both parties.

Meanwhile, another row erupted over the Raj Bhavan’s Pongal celebrations invitation allegedly not containing the state government emblem. The invitation contained only the national emblem, many alleged.

(With agency inputs)