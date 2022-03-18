AIADMK MLAs protest in Assembly as PTR presents TN Budget

Party leaders seeks to raise issues regarding DVAC raids on former minister SP Velupani and arrest of former minister D Jayakumar

As Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) tabled his first full Budget on Friday, March 18, the chief opposition AIADMK created a ruckus in the Assembly.

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) demanded that the Speaker allow him to speak. He said he wanted to raise issues regarding the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raids on former minister SP Velupani and the arrest of former minister D Jayakumar.

But, TN Speaker M Appavu denied permission, saying he would allow them to voice their opinion after the Budget presentation.

However, not heeding to the order, the AIADMK legislators continued to raise slogans that made PTR pause his speech for a fleeting moment.

Following this, the Speaker said EPS' speech would not be recorded in the Assembly. If they wished to boycott the House, they were free to do, he added. Followign this, the AIADMK boycotted the Budget.