Who is Anil Antony, who rebelled against Congress over BBC Modi series?

One of two sons of former Kerala CM and former Defence Minister AK Antony, Anil Antony triggered a stir when he denounced the BBC over its documentary series on Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots

Anil Antony, who has quit the Congress after coming under attack for denouncing a BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joined the Congress seven years ago.

Since then, however, he has held visible and important posts in the party in Kerala, his home state.

A Bachelor of Technology from the College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram, he went on to earn a Master of Science degree from Stanford University.

Since 2019, he was the convener of the KPCC digital media unit and a national coordinator of the AICC social media and digital communications cell.

In that capacity, he contributed his bit when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fought and won the Lok Sabha election from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019.

Businessman too

A businessman in his own right, Anil Antony’s social media accounts say he is an adviser to multiple technology start-ups.

He is also the vice-president of Navoothan Foundation, a non-profit group that works for the economic empowerment of women.

He immediately came under attack from the Congress in Kerala, leading to his resignation.

Defiant stand

Anil Antony has remained defiant even after leaving the party.

He has since then condemned a “coterie around (Congress) leadership” as well as “sycophants and chamchas” for taking a stand against him.

In an obvious reference to the Congress criticism of the Indian government ban on the BBC documentary series, the junior Antony flayed the “destructive narratives … against the very core interests of India.”

For long years, Anil Antony’s father AK Antony was considered a key adviser to Rahul Gandhi.

The normally reticent senior Antony has refused to comment on his son’s social media post that has led to his exit from the Congress.