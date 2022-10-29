Kerala: Under-construction flyover collapses in Periya

The incident occurred while the concreting work was progressing in the area as part of the national highway development

An under-construction flyover along a national highway collapsed in Periya town in the small hours of Saturday (October 29), said the police.

The incident occurred while the concreting work was progressing in the area as part of the national highway development.

A construction worker suffered minor injuries in the accident, revealed the police.

A case would be registered against the contractors and the factors that led to the flyover’s collapse are being examined, added the police. Peoples representatives including Lok Sabha MP Rajmohan Unnithan visited the accident site.

