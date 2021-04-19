Kerala’s ‘Thrissur Pooram’ to happen with COVID curbs, and without devotees

A surge in COVID cases has prompted the state government to keep people away this time from the state’s biggest temple event

The week-long debate over holding Kerala’s most popular celebration, ‘Thrissur Pooram’, seems to have been settled with the Kerala government deciding to hold the annual temple festival with stringent COVID restrictions in place. All ‘Pooram’ rituals will be performed, but without devotees this time.

The ‘Thrissur Pooram’ is an annual temple festival held in Vadakkunnathan Temple in Thrissur (Kerala) every year on the Pooram day—the day when the moon rises with the Pooram star in the Malayalam Calendar month of Medam. It is the largest and most famous of all poorams.

The exchange of colourful umbrellas, the percussion symphony and the display of caparisoned elephants will happen this time too, but without devotees.

The decision to hold limited celebrations was taken by the State’s Chief Secretary in consultation with the temple committees that host the annual popular event. While people won’t be allowed, media persons, on producing COVID negative certificates, will be given access to cover the event and air it live.

‘Thrissur Pooram’, the biggest temple festival of Kerala, was debated extensively on social media this time due to the critical COVID situation in the state. The State government was mute initially even as eminent writers, actors and doctors came up with collective statements and representations on not conducting the annual event this time. On the contrary, political parties including CPI(M), Congress and BJP kept mum over the issue which is widely critiqued as a strategy to put pressure on the government and to put it in the decision-making seat.

Sandeep Warrior, a BJP candidate, demanded that ‘Pooram’ should not be cancelled and the rituals and customs should not be violated. On the contrary, BJP party chief K Surendran refused to make a statement, though he vaguely said that “in no case religious customs should suffer”.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala too came up with 14-point suggestions for the State Government on managing the COVID situation, but made no reference to ‘Thrissur Pooram’.

When prodded, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Mullappilly Ramachandran told media persons that the temple committees should take an appropriate decision on the matter. Health Minister K K Shailaja said it would be difficult to cancel the ‘Pooram’. It was evident that the Left Government, which had earlier burned its fingers in the ‘Sabarimala’ issue, appeared reluctant to touch a matter concerning ‘rituals and customs’.

Church festival cancelled, night curfew in place

The Kerala government has imposed night curfew (9 pm to 6 am) throughout the state. Shopping malls and theatres have to compulsorily close by 7 pm. Public and private institutions have to go back to work from home mode. Home tuitions are not allowed, but only online classes can be conducted. The state has decided to hold class 10th and 12th exams though there were demands from several corners of the society to cancel all ongoing exams. Some Church festivals have been cancelled.

About ‘Thrissur Pooram’

‘Thrissur Pooram’ attracts thousands of local and international tourists each year. The orchestra that accompanies the procession is said to be the largest in Asia with hundreds of artists simultaneously performing five types of instruments, locally known as ‘Panchavadyam’. ‘Thrissur Pooram’ is also known for its secular character. Thousands of people from all walks of life participate. The caparisoned elephants, parasol displays, percussion symphony, and fireworks make the celebration one of the most favourite festivals of Kerala.

Pooram is believed to be conducted since 1798. The story is that the then king SakthanThampuran brought 10 small temple festivals together to make a grand event protesting against the neighbouring temple authorities, who denied permission for the processions from Thrissur. The festival is conducted by two competing temple groups — Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi — displaying their cultural strength before Lord Shiva of Vadakkumnathan.