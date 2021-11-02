Swapna Suresh, prime accused in Kerala gold smuggling case, gets bail

Suresh, who has been behind the bars since June 2020, was granted relief on a bail bond of ₹25 lakh and two solvent sureties

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday (November 2) granted bail to Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the high-profile gold smuggling case.

The bail was granted in the case filed against Suresh by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

She was earlier granted bail in the cases filed by the Customs Department and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Five central agencies are investigating the high-profile smuggling case, after 30 kg gold was seized by the authorities in Thiruvanthapuram, which had reached the UAE consulate as “diplomatic consignment”.

The high court bench, which comprised Justices K Vinod Chandran and C Jayachandran, reserved its judgement in the appeals filed by Suresh and another accused Sarith PS on Monday, dismissing the verdict of the special NIA court, which had dismissed their bail applications.

During the hearing, the accused had said the NIA had failed to make a case for prosecuting the petitioners under the UAPA.

“The offence alleged against them was gold smuggling while UAPA predominantly dealt with the offence of counterfeiting high-quality currency,” Suresh’s lawyer had said. The lawyer also said that the prosecution case even if proved, “only amounts to an offence of smuggling of gold, which will come under the Customs Act and not UAPA.”

“It is only a Customs offence, at the worst. And for the Customs offence, the petitioners have already been granted bail,” the lawyer said, adding that there was no legal evidence of an “expert witness” that smuggling would lead to the destruction of economic stability under UAPA.

“The final report filed by the NIA at the Special Court does not include any evidence whatsoever that such proceeds have been utilised to finance terrorism as alleged,” the lawyer added.

According to the petition filed in the high court, while some of the accused in the matter were released on bail already, the rest were denied bail on the sole ground that a deeper probe was necessary for the facts narrated in the FIR, regarding funding terrorism and involvement of transnational forces.

“From the final report, it becomes clear that no such links with terrorism or transnational links could be established by the investigating agencies,” the petition said.