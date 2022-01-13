Police raid Dileep’s house; actor & his family absconding

In an unexpected and dramatic turn of events, the investigating team of the Crime Branch conducted a raid at Malayalam actor Dileep’s house at Aluva on Thursday (January). The cops scaled the walls of the actor's house, which was unmanned and locked

The Kerala actress assault case is swiftly moving towards a climax with the conspirators and abettors in the planning and execution of the heinous crime are soon likely to be exposed.

In an unexpected and dramatic turn of events, the investigating team of the Crime Branch conducted a raid at actor Dileep’s house at Aluva on Thursday (January), one of the accused in the abduction and molestation of the actress. The cops scaled the walls of the actor’s house, which was unmanned and locked.

The police also raided his film production company Grand Productions and his brother filmmaker Anoop’s residence. This raid comes in the wake of new allegations made by filmmaker P Balachandra Kumar against the actor that he was plotting against the investigation officers working in the 2017 sexual assault case.

According to sources, Dileep and his family members are absconding fearing arrest in the context of the fresh FIR filed against them, for allegedly conspiring to assassinate the investigating officers. The anticipatory bail submitted by Dileep in this case is to be heard by the High Court tomorrow (January 14). Kavya Madhavan, wife of Dileep and his brother Anoop too are not traceable, according to sources.

Dileep’s lawyer Philip T Varghese who is now facing the allegation that he played an active role in influencing the witnesses by bribing them has been summoned to the house by the raiding team. The actor’s sister who lives near his home too has been called by the police.