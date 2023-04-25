PM Modi flags off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat train

Inside one of the coaches of the train, he interacted with a group of school children who showed the Prime Minister paintings and sketches of him and the Vande Bharat train made by them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit to Kerala, flagged off the state’s first Vande Bharat Express train from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway station on Tuesday.

Prior to flagging off the Vande Bharat Express, he interacted with a group of school children inside one of the coaches of the train. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor were also present with the PM as he interacted with the students inside the train.

Meeting children

The children showed Modi paintings and sketches of him and the Vande Bharat train made by them. Hundreds of people also gathered to see the PM flag off the train.

Advertisement

The Vande Bharat Express, which will connect the state capital with the northern-most Kasaragod district of Kerala, has been projected by many as an alternative to the LDF government’s ambitious semi-high speed rail corridor, SilverLine.

The train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Rousing welcome

Earlier, the Prime Minister received a rousing welcome upon his arrival in Thiruvananthapuram as part of his two-day visit to the southern state.

Also read: PM Modi receives rousing welcome in Kerala; thousands line the road to see him

He is slated to launch more projects, including the inauguration of the Kochi Water Metro, one of its kind project that connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the city.

After Modi landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, his journey to the Central Railway Station was akin to a roadshow as thousands lined up on the roadsides, hours in advance, to greet him and showered him with flowers as his cavalcade passed them.

Modi briefly stood on the footboard of his vehicle, surrounded by SPG personnel, to wave at the public as well as party workers and supporters on the roadside who cheered him on with drum beats and chants of Modi.

Large crowds

Along the entire route from the airport to the railway station, thousands of people of all ages and from all walks of life as well as BJP workers and supporters, carrying party flags and placards of Modi, were gathered on the roadside braving the hot and humid weather. Besides the thousands gathered on the roadside, cut-outs of the PM and the Vande Bharat Express were also put up along the nearly six km-long route to the railway station.

The entire state capital was under a tight security net, with deployment of hundreds of police personnel and stringent traffic restrictions, as the PM travelled from the airport to the railway station.

Two-day visit

The prime minister arrived in Kochi on Monday evening to a rousing reception.

Scores of BJP workers and supported had assembled along the two-kilometre stretch of his roadshow from INS Garuda naval air station to the venue of a youth programme.

Also read: Kerala governor on why he didn’t receive Modi at Kochi airport; says no official event

Modi later addressed youth at the Yuvan 2023 conclave. He also met eight representatives of churches in the evening.