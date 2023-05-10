Patient stabs woman doctor to death in Kerala hospital

Suddenly, without any provocation, Sandeep grabbed the scissors and stabbed Dr Vandana Das, who is from Manjoor, several times as well as four others including a police constable.

A teacher, placed under suspension for alleged drug abuse, stabbed a 23-year-old female house surgeon to death at a government hospital in Kerala’s Kottarakkara (Kollam district) on Wednesday (May 10). Three others, including two policemen, have also been injured when the accused, taken for a mandatory medical examination by the police, went on a stabbing spree.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Vandana Das, a native of Kottayam district.

The accused, identified as S Sandeep of Pooyapally in Kollam district, who had been acting violently since overnight under the influence of drugs, was taken into custody around 4.30 am when the whole incident unfurled.

Eighth Column | Why doctors are unable to find a cure for attack from patients

Advertisement

According to witnesses, the 42-year-old accused suddenly grabbed the scissors and stabbed Dr Vandana and went on an attacking spree. Dr Vandana was stabbed several times in her back and neck. She was rushed to a specialist hospital in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, but she breathed her last Wednesday morning.

The Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association called for a state-wide strike to denounce the recurring attacks on healthcare workers.

Also read: Attack on doctors: Centre asks states to file FIRs, slap stringent Act

Recurring attacks

According to the IMA, there were 189 cases of attacks on healthcare workers in the past three years in Kerala.

A total 140 such incidents were reported between June 2020 and June 2021, during the COVID pandemic period alone, but none of the culprits have been convicted.

Also read: Need more than an Act to put an end to attack on doctors