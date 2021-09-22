SC quashes Padmanabha Temple Trust’s plea seeking audit exemption

A three-member bench ordered an audit of income and expenses for the past 25 years in three months’ time

The Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust’s plea seeking exemption from an audit was rejected by a three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday (September 22).

The SC bench of Justice UU Lalit, Justice SR Bhat and Justice Bela M Trivedi ordered an audit of income and expenses for the past 25 years in three months’ time.

The temple trust, constituted by the former Travancore royal family, had opposed the audit on the grounds that it (the trust) was created only “to oversee the pujas and rituals of the Temple involving the family, with no role in the administration”. Since the trust is different from the temple, its audit is not required.

Earlier, the administrative committee of the temple told the Supreme Court that it is in great financial stress and the offerings are not sufficient to meet the expenses. The committee, which is headed by a district judge, had asked for an audit of the temple trust. The court had then reserved its order.

The committee said the temple was “hardly getting ₹ 60-70 lakh (as against ₹ 1.25 crore in monthly expenses)” and needed financial aid from the trust, which had ₹ 2.8 crore in cash and assets worth nearly ₹ 1.9 crore, claimed the committee.

The Trust told the SC that it was not against audit but against being “subjected to the administrative committee”.

In 2020, the apex court gave the administration of the temple to a committee from the former Travancore royal family and sought an audit of the temple’s income and expenses for 25 years. The firm so engaged had asked the trust to submit its income and expenditure records.

The trust then approached the court to counter this request.

Earlier in 2020, the former ruler of Travancore challenged a Kerala High Court judgment that said the family had no rights over the temple.

The Supreme Court recognised ‘shebait’ rights, or rights of individuals who serve the deity, but handed administration to the committee headed by a Thiruvananthapuram district judge.