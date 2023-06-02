Mysterious underground sounds in Kerala village, experts to study area

The Kerala Department of Mining and Geology will send experts to the region, adding only a detailed study out by the Centre for Earth Sciences can ascertain the actual cause of the recurring seismic sounds

Experts from the Kerala and Union governments will thoroughly study the land area in a village in Kottayam district where people heard mysterious sounds underground twice this week.

The deafening sounds occurred twice early on Friday, the people of Chenappady village said. Similar sounds had been reported both in the hamlet and some neighbouring places earlier this week also.

The villagers said there was no visible change in the environment and only a scientific study could ascertain what triggered the underground sounds.

The Kerala Department of Mining and Geology said a team of experts will soon inspect the area.

The experts had already examined the site after the first sounds earlier this week. “(Now) that similar huge sounds were heard today again, our experts will soon examine the place,” a source told PTI.

Central study

But the source maintained that only a detailed study out by the Centre for Earth Sciences (CES) could ascertain the actual cause of the recurring seismic sounds.

“We have our own limitations in analysing such phenomenon. So, we have already submitted a request to the CES to conduct an examination,” the source added.

(With agency inputs)