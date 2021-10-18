More dams to be opened as Kerala braces for more rain

As the rain fury continues to badger Kerala, more dams are being opened and water being released, escalating the flood situation in several parts of the state.

A few dams in Thrissur and Pathanamthitta districts have been opened and red alert declared on Idukki reservoir, the largest in Kerala.

A red alert is the warning to open the dam and release water when the water level crosses a stipulated level. 2397.86 ft is the water level of Idukki Dam.

Irrigation minister Roshi Augustine said the Idukki reservoir will be opened at 11 am tomorrow (October 19) to release 100 cumecs water (one lakh litre per second) into Periyar river that flows through Idukki and Ernakulam districts.

Blue alert was issued for the Idukki dam three days ago as the incessant rain had increased the water level significantly.

Idukki Dam was opened in 2018 when Kerala witnessed the worst flood disaster since 1924. Before 2018, the shutters of Idukki reservoir were opened in 1992. For 26 years since then, Kerala did not get rains heavy enough to fill the largest reservoir in the state.

Though the state has experienced heavy rain and low pressure in the last three consecutive years, the situation was not serious enough to open the Idukki reservoir and many other major dams.

As of now, 12 major dams have been opened and water released, according to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

These dams, located in three districts in central Kerala, send waters to major rivers across five districts — Idukki, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Thrissur, where inundation is likely.

However, the district administrations have started the evacuation of people living on the river banks in these districts on a war footing.

Minister Augustine said that 64 families have been evacuated as a precaution for releasing water from Idukki reservoir. Idamalayar dam in Ernakulam district also has touched warning levels and 100 cubic meter water will be released from 6 am on Tuesday (October 19).

Kerala flood fury 1 of 6

As of now, five dams in Idukki and three in Pathanamthitta have been opened. Kallarkutti dam in Idukki releases 100.7 cubic meter water in a second. The Kakki dam in Pathanamthitta releases 101 cubic meter water per second which goes to major rivers as Pampa, Manimalayar and Achankovilar for which the water level has already been marked above the danger level.

The water level in the rivers in Thrissur district is also steadily rising as 413.5 cubic meter water per second is being released from Poringalkuth dam which flows to Chalakkudy River. Sholayar dam is releasing 24 cubic meter water per second in Thrissur district.

So far, 29 people have died in the rain fury in Kerala. 13 died in the landslide at Koottickal in Kottayam District, and included six members of a family.

Seven people died in another landslide at Kokkayar in Idukki where four houses were washed off. As of October 18, 2,429 families have been moved to relief camps.

Giving no relief to Kerala, the weather forecast by IMD predicts heavy rain for three days from Wednesday. Yellow alert (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in an hour) has been issued across 11 districts.