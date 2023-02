Missing Kerala farmer returns from Israel; he stayed back to visit holy places

He said that he went to visit holy places in Jerusalem and Bethlehem, and since his visa was valid till May 8, there was no illegality behind his staying back

A farmer from Kerala who went to Israel as part of a government-sponsored tour to study modern farming technologies and thereafter reportedly went missing, returned to India on Monday (February 27).

The farmer, Biju Kurian (48), after landing at the Calicut International Airport at around 5 am, told reporters that he was conveying his apologies to the Kerala government, state Agriculture Minister P Prasad, the 27-member delegation, and the officials who were leading it.

Stayed back to visit holy places

Explaining his absence from February 17, when the five-day tour to understand new farming techniques from Israel was over, he told reporters that he went to visit holy places in Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

Thereafter, he came to know about news reports that he was missing and so he did not know what to do next, the farmer claimed.

He also said that he had informed his family that he was safe and well with the help of someone else as he did not have internet or international calling facility on his phone.

Subsequently, with his brother’s help, he returned to India, the farmer said.

Kurian also said his visa was valid till May 8 and therefore, there was no illegality behind his staying back.

After he reportedly went missing, the state Agriculture Minister had said that the government would look into the incident.

The delegation went to Israel on February 12, and Kurian was found to be missing on February 17 after the study got over.

(With inputs from agencies)