Man threatening suicide bomb attack during Modi’s Kerala visit arrested

M Xavier, a Kochi resident, was arrested by Kerala Police for writing a letter threatening a suicide bomb attack on PM Narendra Modi during his Kerala visit

Kerala Police arrested M Xavier, a Kochi native for writing a letter threatening a suicide bomb attack on PM Narendra Modi during his visit to the state. Xavier admitted to writing the letter in someone else’s name, whom he held a personal grudge against, and mentioned the person’s phone number in it.

K Sethuraman, the Kochi City Police Commissioner, stated that the threat mentioned in the letter was fake and that Xavier wrote it to frame another individual. Xavier was apprehended after a forensic handwriting analysis and the collection of scientific evidence.

The police initiated an investigation into the threat letter and located a person named N K Johny (also known as Joseph John) whose address was stated in the letter. The letter warned that PM Modi would suffer the same fate as former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Johny, also from Kochi, denied writing the letter but suspected that someone with a grudge against him might have done it. He pointed out Xavier as the possible culprit after looking at the handwriting in the letter. Their feud originated from a financial dispute at their local church.

During his visit to Kerala, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the state’s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod and lay the foundation for projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore. He will also dedicate the Kochi Water Metro to the nation.