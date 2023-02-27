Malayalam director Joseph Manu James dies at 31, days before release of debut film

Sources said the director was undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a hospital in Ernakulam

Malayalam film director Joseph Manu James passed away at a hospital in Aluva in Ernakulam district on Friday (February 24) at the young age of 31, just days before his debut film Nancy Rani was to be released.

An employee of the hospital said he was undergoing treatment for pneumonia.

Aju Varghese and Ahaana Krishna, who have acted in Nancy Rani, expressed their heartfelt condolences on his passing away.

Aju Varghese tweeted, “Gone too soon, brother. Prayers.”

Ahaana Krishna, who played the title role of a young woman who wanted to be a film star but experienced a tragedy when she got the opportunity, wrote on Instagram Story, “Rest in peace, Manu! This shouldn’t have happened to you.”

Joseph Manu James, before directing “Nancy Rani“, had worked as an assistant director in Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada movies. He began his stint in films as a child actor in 2004 in the movie “I am Curious“. The film was directed by Sabu James.

His funeral was held on Sunday (February 26) at a church in Kuravilangad in Kottayam.