Malayalam actor-filmmaker Prathap Pothen passes away at 69

The actor and filmmaker was found dead in his Chennai flat

Well-known Malayalam actor and filmmaker Prathap Pothen was found dead in his Chennai residence on Friday (July 15). The actor was 69.

After debuting as an actor in Bharatan’s 1978 movie Aaravam, Prathap went on to act in around 100 films across the Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. Some of his popular films are Thakara, Aarohanam, Panneer Pushpangal, and Thanmathra.

Pothen, as a director was known for his acclaimed works such as Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai, and Tamil hits like Jeeva, Vettri Vizha, Seelvalaperi Pandi and Lucky Man.

He is a two-time recipient of the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – for his Malayalam films Thakara (1979) and Chamaram (1980) – and has also received the Special Jury Award of the Kerala State Film Awards. As a director, he received a Filmfare Award for his Malayalam film Rithubhedam in 1987.

His last film Barroz, starring Mohanlal is yet to be released.

Prathap married popular Tamil actor Raadhika in 1985, but the couple separated a year later. He married Amala Sathayanath in 1990, but that too led to divorce in 2012. The couple have a daughter named Keya.

Tributes are pouring in for the actor-director with popular names from the industry condoling his death.

“Rest in peace uncle! I will miss you,” tweeted Malayalam superstar Prithviraj.