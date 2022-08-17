Lucifer sequel Empuraan all set to get rolling

Murali Gopy, who wrote Lucifer, has also penned the script of Empuraan which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

Empuraan, the second part of Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer, has entered the pre-production phase, the makers announced Wednesday.

Released in 2019, Lucifer was actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut.

According to production house Aashirvad Cinemas, the work on the script for the upcoming Malayalam film is complete.

“The wait is over! Aashirvad Cinemas proudly presents Empuraan, the next chapter of the Lucifer series. @Mohanlal @PrithviOfficial #MuraliGopy @antonypbvr.

“The film’s script has been locked, and we are stepping into the pre-production phase,” read the tweet on the banner’s official Twitter page.

The project marks the third collaboration of Mohanlal and Sukumaran. They last worked together on “Bro Daddy” (2021).

