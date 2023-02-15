Life Mission case: ED arrests Kerala CM’s ex-principal secretary Sivasankar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in connection with alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act in the Life Mission project.

Sivasankar was being questioned by the central probe agency for the past three days in Kochi and was arrested on Tuesday night (February 14), officials said.

Also read: Sivasankar’s book Ashwathama triggers new row on need for govt approval

Sivasankar had retired on January 31.

Advertisement

The ED said Sivasankar was not co-operating in the case and was impeding the investigation by not “disclosing facts which is in his exclusive knowledge”.

“On the basis of investigation, it is evident that huge amount of money which has been collected for provision of residential homes to the hapless flood victims of Kerala was siphoned off as an upfront commission for allocation of the project contract.

“Despite giving ample opportunities to reveal and co-operate with the investigation to unravel the complete modus of laundering the proceeds of crime, Shri Sivasankar M has wilfully adopted an attitude of non co-operation by either evading the query or giving mis-leading and evasive replies.

“By such action of wilful non-co-operation, he is impeding the investigation by not disclosing the facts which is in his exclusive knowledge. To bring out the complete modus operandi pertaining to the proceeds of crime, it is necessary to have custodial interrogation of Shri Sivasankar M,” Anand PK, Assistant Director, ED, said.

“His custodial interrogation is necessary for further investigation and he is required to be arrested under 19 PMLA, 2002,” he added.

He was earlier arrested in a related gold smuggling case involving diplomatic baggage to UAE consulate.

The Life Mission project aims at providing houses for poor at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district of Kerala.

The CBI had in 2020 filed an FIR in a Kochi court under section 120 B of the IPC and section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010 on a complaint by the then Wadakancherry Congress MLA, Anil Akkara, listing Santosh Eappen, Managing Director of Unitac Builder, Kochi as the first accused and Sane Ventures as the second accused.

The two companies had undertaken the construction based on the agreement entered with them by Red Crescent, an international humanitarian movement, which had agreed to provide ₹20 crore towards the Life Mission project.

Akkara and the Congress party have been alleging that there was corruption involved in the selection of the contractor by the Red Crescent.

Akkara had also alleged that there had been a violation of the FCRA by the Life Mission project, private companies and others.

The alleged FCRA violation and corruption in the project had snowballed into a major political issue at that time with opposition parties charging that Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling case, had admitted before an NIA court that she had received Rs 1 crore as commission from the project.

She had reportedly claimed that the money was for Sivasankar.

However, Life Mission CEO had submitted before the court that Unitac and Sane Ventures had undertaken the construction based on the agreement entered into with them by Red Crescent and had directly accepted foreign contributions from Red Crescent, which is a foreign agency.

The petition also said the companies which signed an agreement with the Red Crescent do not come under the categories of persons prohibited from receiving any foreign contribution as per Section 3 of the FCRA.

(With agency inputs)