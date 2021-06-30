Entrepreneur withdraws multi-crore project, alleges harassment by Kerala govt

Sabu Jacob of Kitex group said, “If the situation continues, Kerala will turn into a graveyard of industries”

Kerala’s effort to project itself as an investment destination suffered a blow when Kitex Garments, the world’s second-largest manufacturer of kids apparel, withdrew its Rs 3,500 crore project in Kochi due to alleged witch hunt by government agencies.

The company had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kerala government at the ‘Ascend Global Investors Meet’ in Kochi in early 2020. As per the agreement, Kitex was to open an apparel park in Kochi and set up industry parks at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Palakkad. The company had acquired 30 acres of land for the apparel park at Kizhakkambalam in Kochi and it had the potential to provide 20,000 jobs.

Sabu M Jacob, chairman and managing director of Kitex group, alleged “continuous harassment at the hands of authorities”. “The decision to scrap the project has been taken as I am fed up with the continuous harassment at the hands of the authorities. Whoever invests in Kerala will lose peace of mind and will be driven to suicide,” said Jacob in a statement.

Sabu also revealed the details of the ordeal he had to face. “About 11 teams of officers from various departments raided the company during the past one month. Departments of labour, factories and boilers and even a team led by the district collector conducted a search on the premises,” he said.

“On Tuesday, it was the turn of the pollution control board. Each team has 40 to 50 officers and searches every nook and corner of the company. They grill employees for hours but do not reveal what violations they have found. The Kitex factory has been functioning here for the past 26 years and we have 11,000 employees. They (authorities) arrive with a huge team violating COVID protocols and bring camera teams of online media,” he said.

Sabu regretted that while other states welcome industry, Kerala government “treats them as traitors”. “They (industry) are branded as bourgeoisie, exploiters, encroachers, capitalists and criminals and humiliated in public,” he said in a strongly worded statement.

Drawing attention towards facilities provided to industries in other states, Sabu said, “Investors get free land, building, water, power and tax holiday for 10 years. There are states that provide the PF and ESI share of the employees. Some states even offer Rs 5,000 salary for the employees for five years. We don’t demand any benefits from the government. At least they can stop harassing us. If the situation continues, Kerala will turn into a graveyard of industries,” said Sabu.