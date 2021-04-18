Kerala witnesses over 18,000 coronavirus cases, 25 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 18 : Kerala logged 18,257new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths on Sunday, pushing theinfection load to 12.39 lakh and toll of fatalities to4,929.

The report comes amid a state government directiveto all domestic travellers coming to the State to undergoRT-PCR tests.

As many as 4,565 people have been cured with the totalrecoveriestouching 11,40,486.

The total number infected so far has reached 12,39,424,said an official press release.

The active cases have mounted to 93,686 while the tollclimbed to 4,929 with 25 new fatalities.

Ernakulam continued to record the highest number offresh cases (2,835), Kozhikode (2,560) followed by Thrissur,Kottayam, Malappuram, Kannur and Palakkad.

As part of mass testing in the state, 3,00,971 sampleswere collected on Friday and Saturday. In the last 24 hours,1,08,898 samples were tested and the positivity rate was16.77 per cent.

So far, 1,42,71,741 samples have been tested, the releasesaid.

Of the positive cases, 67 were health workers, 269 fromoutside the State and 16,762 infected through contact.

At least2,37,036 people are under observation,including11,353 in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the government issued an order directing thatall domestic travellers to the State should undergo SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCRtest within 48 hours prior to entering it orimmediately after reaching it.

Those undertaking RTPC tests on arrival should be in roomisolation at their respective places of stay till the testreport is available.

If tested positive, the person should seek medicalattention.

If negative, the person should follow all guidelines,including wearing of masks, observing physical distancing.

Those who do not undergo the RT-PCR test would have toremain in isolation for 14 days.

International travellers should continue to follow thepresent protocol at the airports upon arrival, the ordersaid.

The government has released Rs 5 crore to each of all thedistrict collectors to carry out all curative, control andpreventive activitiesagainst infection as was done in 2020-21. PTI UD NVG NVG

