Kerala urges Centre to clarify ‘non-core’ areas in Western Ghats

The state government also reiterated its demand to exclude 1,337.24 sq km from the ambit of the Ecologically Sensitive Area

The Kerala government has requested the Centre to provide clarity on the definition of ‘non-core’ areas in the Western Ghats, where the relaxation in Western Ghats’ environmental protection regulations would be applicable.

Raising the issue during a meeting with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday, Kerala’s finance minister KN Balagopal said the Centre should demarcate the Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) without disturbing the residents in the region.

During the meeting, the state government also reiterated its demand to exclude 1,337.24 sq km from the ambit of the ESA.

Under the fourth draft notification for earmarking ESA in the Western Ghats, the Centre had proposed 56,825 sq km as a ‘no go’ zone. While the validity of the notification would expire on December 31, the Centre would need the approval of the National Green Tribunal to make changes in the draft before issuing a final notification.

The Centre has said that it would hold further meetings on the state’s demands and issue a final notification before the validity of the draft expires.

While the Kasturirangan Committee had set aside 9,993.7 sq km as ESA in Kerala’s share of the Western Ghats, the state government had appointed the Oommen V Oommen Committee to review the former’s recommendations. The state had later formed a panel headed by PH Kurian to analyse the Kasturirangan Committee’s report. The panel found that the ESA would encompass 92 villages in an area of 8,656.4 sq km.

Based on the committee’s report, the state in 2018 had urged the government to exclude 1,337.24 sq km from Kerala’s share of ESA.

Reports said the current discussions are considering 8,656.4 sq m as core areas and 1,337.24 sq as non-core areas. While the Centre has been assuring that the non-core areas would not be altered, Kerala wants a concrete assurance on the matter.