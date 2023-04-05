Kerala train fire: Maharashtra ATS nabs suspect near Ratnagiri

It was a joint operation of central intelligence and anti-terrorism squad personnel who caught the suspect, identified as Shahrukh Saifi, near Ratnagiri in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Wednesday (April 5) nabbed a suspect in connection with the incident of arson aboard an express train in Kozhikode district of Kerala in which three people were killed, an ATS official said.

It was a joint operation of central intelligence and anti-terrorism squad personnel who caught the suspect, identified as Shahrukh Saifi, near Ratnagiri in Maharashtra, he said.

Kozhikode train fire incident suspect Shahrukh Saifi being handed over to Kerala Police: Maharashtra Police https://t.co/I9r158XKuE — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

A sketch of the suspect was released by the Kerala Police based on the description given by a witness, the official said.

Advertisement

Also read: Kerala train fire: NIA team lands; probe begins into possible terror link

“The Kerala Police officials have reached Ratnagiri and the suspect will be handed over to them for further probe into the incident,” he said.

3 dead, 9 suffered burn injuries

On Sunday night (April 2), an unidentified man set fire to passengers after pouring petrol on them when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur. Nine people suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man, who went missing from the train after the fire, were recovered from the tracks near the Elathur railway station, late on Sunday night (April 2). Police believe they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire.

Also read: Kerala: Man sets co-passenger on fire aboard train, 3 injured

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Police was subsequently formed and it had intensified its probe into the incident. According to the police, the incident was probably pre-planned as he was carrying petrol in a bottle in his bag.

(With agency inputs)