Kerala to bring in ordinance to remove Governor as Chancellor of varsities

Amid the ongoing tussle between the LDF government and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Pinarayi Vijayan’s Cabinet has decided to bring in an ordinance to remove the Governor as Chancellor of universities in the state.

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Wednesday (November 9) said the government through this ordinance intends to replace the Governor with expert academicians.

The decision to issue the ordinance was taken in a Cabinet meeting.

The state government’s move comes amidst the ongoing tussle between it and the Governor over the functioning of universities, including the appointment of Vice Chancellors, in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Bindu said the government has taken the decision for the improvement of higher education and universities in the state.

On queries about whether Governor Khan would sign the ordinance, the minister said she hopes that he would act according to his Constitutional duties.

Senior CPM leader and former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac accused the Governor of conniving to appoint BJP sympathisers as Vice Chancellors of universities in Kerala, and due to this the state government has no choice other than removing him.

“Governor of Kerala is conniving to appoint BJP sympathizers as VCs of Universities. This is not acceptable to the people in the State. Therefore, there is no choice before GOK other than remove Governor from the post of Chancellor and appoint eminent academics in his place,” Isaac tweeted.

Last month, Governor Khan had issued notices to VCs of nine universities after they refused to send their resignation letters to him as per his directive.

He said the notices were issued upholding the verdict of the Supreme Court, which has declared as “void ab initio” any appointment as a Vice-Chancellor made on the recommendation of the Search Committee, which is constituted contrary to the provisions of the UGC regulation.

Khan also rejected the allegations of CM Vijayan that the VCs have been denied natural justice.

“I only suggested an honourable way out. I have not sacked them,” the Governor had said.

On Monday, Governor Khan had alleged that a system of “oligarchy” is prevailing in the CPI(M)-ruled state and it was evident from the incidents of party cadres being appointed in government jobs.

He made this remark while referring to the reports of a purported letter from the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor’s office asking the “priority list” of CPI(M) cadres to be appointed in temporary posts in the civic body.

“The letter which is being discussed in the press is not the first of its kind. Many such letters exist with people. They have become like an oligarchy in Kerala,” the Governor said.

He also claimed that the people were asking are all the jobs under Kerala government reserved for cadres and the university jobs for powerful people in Thiruvananthapuram.