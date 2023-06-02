Kerala Police launch manhunt after college student drugged, raped

The victim was dumped about a mountain pass in Kozhikode by her rapists and was rescued by the police after she made a call to her family members

A college student was allegedly drugged and raped and dumped in a mountain pass in Kozhikode district of Kerala, police said on Friday (June 2). The Kozhikode Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

The crime was reported from Thamarassery in the northern district of Kerala on May 30. An accused involved in the case has been identified, the police added. Police said that a detailed investigation has been launched after recording the victim’s statement. The accused would be nabbed soon, they said. The investigators are also looking into whether more people were involved in the incident.

The victim, a first-year graduate student, was allegedly abandoned in a curve of the Thamarassery churam (mountain pass) that connects the realms of Wayanad to Kozhikode after being drugged and raped, the police said.

According to the police, the woman, who was staying as a paying guest near her college under the Thamarassery Police Station jurisdiction, had left for her home on May 30. When she did not reach home, her family members filed a missing complaint. As the investigation was in progress, the woman contacted her family members after which she was rescued.

