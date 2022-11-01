Kerala Piravi Day 2022: History, significance and celebrations

The state of Kerala was formed by uniting the Malayalam-speaking belts of the former states of Cochin, Travancore, Malabar and South Canara.

Each year, November 1 is observed as Kerala Day, as it was on November 1, 1956, the state came into existence.

The Kerala Day is also known as ‘Kerala Piravi’ as the term ‘piravi’ in Malayalam means birth. ‘Kerala Piravi’ therefore translates into ‘the birth of Kerala’.

Kerala Piravi Day: History

Before 1956, there were four distinct regions in Kerala, namely, South Canara, Travancore, Malabar and Cochin. Travancore and Cochin united to establish the Travancore-Cochin state on July 1, 1949.

Travancore-Cochin later included the Malabar area which was earlier a part of the Madras state to establish the state of Kerala on November 1, 1956.

According to the States Reorganization Act, Kasaragod in South Canara district of Madras, the Malabar district of Madras and Travancore-Cochin merged on November 1, 1956, to form the state of Kerala.

Kerala Piravi Day: Significance

The Kerala Piravi Day celebrates the union of the Malayalam-speaking regions of India into a single independent state today known as Kerala.

Kerala Piravi Day: Celebrations

On Kerala Piravi Day, the people of the state dress in their best traditional attires. Women wear kasavu sarees while men sport mundus.

Educational institutes in the state organize language competitions, also known as Malayala Bhasha Vaarams, to honour Kerala’s cultural and linguistic identity.

The city of Kollam hosts the President’s Trophy Boat Race on November 1, each year, to celebrate Kerala Day. The winner of the boat race is presented with a trophy and ₹10 lakh in cash.