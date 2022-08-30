Kerala passes Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill despite UDF boycott

The law seeks to make the executive the appellate authority over reports by the Lok Ayukta

After hours-long heated arguments between the ruling and Opposition benches, the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday (August 30) passed the controversial Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to make the executive the appellate authority over reports by the Lok Ayukta, even as Congress-UDF boycotted the proceedings before the voting.

Announcing their boycott, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly VD Satheesan said it was a “black day” in the history of the state Assembly and the UDF did not want to witness the “killing” of the anti-corruption agency using the majority in the Assembly.

Also read: Kerala Governor-Pinarayi govt tussle returns after a break

“The Opposition cannot support the attempt made by the government to eliminate and weaken an anti-corruption agency. We are registering our stern opposition against passing this bill…we will fight it tooth and nail,” he said.

Advertisement

Opposition up in arms

The Opposition also asked if the Bill was passed, how could the Assembly take a decision on a verdict pronounced by the Lok Ayukta against the Chief Minister in a case.

Earlier, Congress legislators Ramesh Chennithala and PC Vishnunath raised a point of order saying that adding new amendments in the Bill, which was sent to the subject committee last week, was in violation of the rules but Speaker MB Rajesh rejected it and gave a ruling in this regard.

Law Minister P Rajeeve rubbished the claims of the Opposition, saying that the subject committee had the power to make changes in the Bill.

Also read: Karnataka HC order raises hopes of Lokayukta’s return to its glory days

Though the Opposition had vigorously argued last week against the introduction of the Bill or it being sent to the subject committee, both were approved by the House.

With agency inputs