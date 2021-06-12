Kerala launches largest COVID inoculation drive for IT professionals

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 12 Kerala IT Parks and theTechnopark Employees Cooperative (TEC) Hospital here, incollaboration with various IT Companies, launched the largestCovid-19 vaccination drive for the states softwareprofessionals and their family members.

The vaccination programme was inaugurated on Saturday by MLA Kadakampally Surendran at a facility set up by the H&RBlock in Technopark here.

The first phase of inoculation for employees of morethan 450 companies in the Technopark and their family membersbegan today, a statement said here.

This would be extended to the entire IT workforce at theInfopark in Kochi and Cyberpark in Kozhikode and separateinoculation camps would be set up in both places in thecoming weeks, it said.

TEC Hospital has procured two lakh Covishield jabsexclusively for the IT community in the southern state.

It is the first cooperative sector establishment inKerala to procure vaccines directly from manufacturers forthe massive inoculation drive, it said.

The hospital has received 25,000 jabs in the firstbatch.

“It is a significant step to ensure the safety of ITprofessionals and their family members.

The vaccination drive will help bring the workforce andnormalcy back to the IT campuses across the state,” said JohnM Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Kerala State IT parks.

He also expressed hope that the effort would bringmuch-needed relief to the IT fraternity, their families andIT companies in the challenging times.

Few of the major companies in Technopark and Infoparkhave started vaccinating their employees with limited jabs.

“The inoculation drive is open for all IT workforce inboth government-run and private IT parks in the state,” BinuR Kurup, president, TEC Hospital, said.

Shashi Tharoor MP, who played a key role in theprocurement of the jabs from the manufacturer, felicitatedthe event through a video message. PTI LGKROH ROH

