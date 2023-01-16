Kerala govt may follow CUSAT, allow menstrual benefit in other institutions

CUSAT to condone an extra 2 per cent of attendance shortage for female students in each semester; students’ organisations appeal to government to extend order to other educational institutions

Taking a cue from the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), which has decided to allow menstrual benefits to its female students, the Kerala government may extend this order to all educational institutions.

The decision of the CUSAT vice-chancellor to condone an extra 2 per cent of attendance shortage for female students in each semester, subject to reporting to the Academic Council, has been welcomed by almost all students’ and teachers’ organisations irrespective of their political affiliations.

Students’ organisations have appealed to the government to extend this order to other institutions. “We have submitted a memorandum before the government to extend this order to all educational institutions where menstruating students are studying. We know there would be modalities to work out, but this need of the student community is basic,” PM Arsho, state secretary of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), affiliated to the ruling CPI(M), told The Federal.

Incidentally, it was the SFI-led students’ union of the CUSAT that raised the demand to the university administration, which was followed up by the Kerala Students’ Union, the Congress students’ wing.

“Dream come true”

“Personally, this is a kind of dream come true for me and my comrades. We had been discussing it for a long time, especially since I was the convenor of Matrukam, the women’s subcommittee of the SFI. I have a lot of problems during my period. Many of my friends also have similar issues. On those days, we all wish we could take a break. The CUSAT’s decision to allow women students an additional condonation for attendance will also support efforts to eradicate the stigma associated with menstruation,” said Namitha George, chairperson of the CUSAT students’ union.

“This is our first accomplishment after assuming the students’ union office in 2022. We have submitted a memorandum to introduce gender neutral uniforms also,” she added.

“Exemplary and progressive”

The Kerala government seems to have taken the move in the right spirit and is ready to further it to all educational institutions in the state.

“The initiative taken by the CUSAT is exemplary and very progressive,” said Dr R Bindu, the minister for higher education, Kerala. “Very active discussions about gender justice and gender equality are taking place on campuses across the state. It is great to see an optimistic sense of equality developing among the young generation. We will try to carry forward the progressive initiative taken by the CUSAT to all universities and other educational institutions,” Dr Bindu told The Federal.

“The CUSAT students’ union has done a great job. Menstrual benefits are essential for us, but the additional condonation of 2 per cent is not enough. However, as a start, it is nothing short of revolutionary,” stated Haritha Rag TK, the vice-chairperson of Sreesankara Sanskrit University in Kalady.

“We have also taken up this matter with our university authorities, and we hope they too will follow suit. I think we need to push for maternity leave also, as there is no age limit for post-graduate courses,” Haritha told The Federal.

Minister in favour of leave

“The demand we placed before the university authorities was to grant us 24 additional leaves per year, that is, two days per menstrual cycle with a minimum of 20 days’ interval between each claim. After a round of discussions, we realised there are many practical difficulties in it, and settled for the 2 per cent additional condonation of attendance,” said Namitha George.

As each student’s experience will be unique, the precise number of leaves cannot be specified. Each female student is entitled to a menstrual benefit equal to 2 per cent of their total attendance.

“I have dealt with these issues as a college professor. There were instances when my students even passed out in class, and we had to walk them home while they were on their period. This leave will be very beneficial to female students, and we are very much in its favour,” Dr Bindu told The Federal.