Kerala Governor’s travel expenses 9 times higher than allocated amount: RTI

From January to November, the Governor was out of station for a total of 223 days; Raj Bhavan writes letter to the state government for an additional amount of Rs 70 lakh

The on-going tussle between the Governor and the elected governments in many non-BJP states has triggered a debate over the functions and duties of the office of the Governor. This has also given rise to a discussion on the expenses incurred by the Governor’s office.

In this regard, a clutch of RTIs has brought to light interesting aspects about the functioning of the Governor’s office in Kerala. It is found that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is a frequent flier out of Kerala and the money spent for travel is nine times higher than the allocated amount (in the budget). This year, from January to November, the Governor was not in Kerala for 142 days. In 2021-2022, the Governor was out of station for a total of 223 days.

80% allocated amount spent in seven months

In the current financial year, the amount allocated for the Governor’s travel is Rs 11.88 lakh. It is found that 80 % of the allocated amount was spent within the first seven months — till July. Raj Bhavan has written a letter to the government for an additional amount of Rs 70 lakh for his travel. This is documented in the letters sent by the Governor’s Principal Secretary to the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

A letter, dated 27th July, seeks additional funds amounting to Rs 25 lakh for the Governor’s flight expense. The letter contains the details of the amount allocated in the budget and the amount spent so far (till July). Another letter, dated 4th August, seeks the approval of Rs 50 lakh (in addition to Rs 25 lakh requested in the previous letter) for meeting the flight expenses of the Governor for travelling in and out of the state. This additional amount of Rs 70 lakh has been allocated by the government by an order dated 23rd August.

The travel documents prove that the Governor made his trips mostly to Delhi, UP and Maharashtra. He also travelled to states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh.

During the first six months from January to June (2022), the Governor was out of station for a total of around three months (88 days). The expense of the Governor does not come under the scrutiny of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). Hence, no questions are usually raised over the travel expenses of a Governor of any state.

Rs 19.38 lakh spent over ‘gifts’

The information sought by Raju Vazhakkala, an RTI activist, shows that the Governor spent Rs 19.38 lakh over ‘gifts’ in the last three years (2020 to 2022). According to the RTI reply, it is not known who received the money.

Between 1st April and 31st October 2022, the Governor has given Rs 12.5 lakh as gifts. The amount of money spent under “gifts” in 2020/21 was Rs 2,49,956, but in 2021-22 (till March) this stood at Rs 4,38,788. The details of the people (their names and addresses) who received the money are not kept on record, Raj Bhavan wrote in a reply to Vazhakkala’s RTI request.

The Governor has often raised the allegation against the state government that the latter has been trying to ‘appoint their people’. However, the letters sent from the Raj Bhavan to the government prove that the Governor’s office has been trying to do the same. For instance, a letter sent by the Governor to the Chief Minister (dated 29th December 2020) urges the government to consider regularising the services of 20 casual workers at Raj Bhavan.

The same letter also seeks the regularisation of the services of the photographer who works for Raj Bhavan. In Kerala, regularising of casual workers in government service has often invited the wrath of youth organisations and trade unions. Such regularisations would thrash the hope of the unemployed youth anticipating an appointment through the Public Service Commission.