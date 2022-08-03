Kerala floods: Huge relief as red alert withdrawn for seven districts

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the warning of very heavy rains in the state in the days ahead should be taken very seriously as continuous rainfall of more than 200 mm is likely to create a crisis.

The red alert declared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in seven districts in Kerala was lifted on Wednesday (August 3) after overnight rain weakened considerably.

The alert is now appliable only for three districts — Idukki, Kottayam and Ernakulam.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the state rose to 13 after landslides and floods wreaked havoc in various parts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in all the districts of the state barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod, for August 2 and 3 and has predicted heavy rainfall in the state till August 5.

In view of the heavy rainfall and anticipating landslides, flash floods and other disasters, the state government opened 95 relief camps across Kerala where 2,291 people have been relocated.

The heavy rainfall also damaged over 150 houses, with 27 homes completely destroyed.

“There is a need for vigilance and preparedness in the state in anticipation of natural disasters like landslides, mountain floods, flash floods, and waterlogging in cities and low-lying areas,” the CM said in a Facebook post.

Vijayan also said that the Central Water Commission has issued a warning regarding the water levels of various rivers, like Pampa, Manimala and Neyyar, crossing the danger marks at several places.

He said the commission has also warned that water levels of rivers like Achankovil, Kaliyar, Thodupuzha and Meenachil are on the rise and therefore, people living on the banks of all these rivers should be cautious and steps are being taken to relocate them to safer locations.

