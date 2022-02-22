Kerala far ahead, Yogi’s remarks ‘inappropriate’, says Vijayan

Yogi’s ‘comments can be viewed only as an inappropriate one made with political interests’, Kerala CM says

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday termed his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath’s remarks against Kerala as “inappropriate”.

He told the state assembly that it was not appropriate for a chief minister to compare two states, adding he did not want to go into the details of the issue.

“Kerala is far ahead in various sectors and the growth the state has achieved is unparalleled. His comments can be viewed only as an inappropriate one made with political interests,” Vijayan said.

In a video message to voters ahead of the assembly polls earlier this month, Adityanath had said UP “could become another Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala if mistakes were made”.

“If UP turns into Kerala as the CM fears, it will enjoy best education, health services, social welfare, living standard and have a harmonious society in which people won’t be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That’s what the people of UP want,” Vijayan had replied.

On Tuesday Vijayan also said that senior bureaucrat M Sivasankar’s controversial book, detailing his experience as an accused in the gold-smuggling case, was published without its prior permission.

In a single-line written reply, the CM admitted that the official did not seek permission before publishing the book titled Ashwathamavu Verum Oru Aana (Ashwathama Is Just an Elephant). The reply was given to a question raised by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator Najeeb Kanthapuram, who represents Perinthalmanna constituency.

A former principal secretary to Vijayan, Sivasankar claimed in the book that he had made no illegal intervention in the gold-smuggling and never made any undue favour for Swapna Suresh, the prime accused, in the case.