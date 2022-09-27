Kerala: BJP chief Nadda meets top Catholic priests in private

Top priests of Kottayam and Changanassery archdioceses of the Catholic Church attended the meeting held at a place near Caritas hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. According to sources, politics was not discussed in the private meeting

BJP chief J P Nadda had a couple of days ago, met a few top Catholic priests in Kottayam district of Kerala, said sources.

It was a private meeting and no politics was discussed, the sources added. “No politics was discussed. That was a sort of a private meeting,” a highly placed source told PTI.

When asked about the political significance of the meeting, the source reiterated that there was nothing political but added that “yes we will reach out to everybody.”

Another source said top priests of Kottayam and Changanassery archdioceses of the Catholic Church attended the meeting held at a place near Caritas hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Besides Nadda, a few top BJP leaders were also present, the sources said.

There was no official reaction from the church. Nadda was in Kerala recently and participated in the inauguration of a BJP district office in Kottayam.

(With inputs from agencies)