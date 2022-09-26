Kerala: Actor Sreenath Bhasi held for abusing journalist

The actor was summoned by police to Maradu station in Kochi city on the basis of the complaint filed by the journalist of an online media. The woman alleged that he hurled abuses at her while she was interviewing him

The Kochi city police on Monday (September 26) took into custody Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi for allegedly hurling abusive words at a woman journalist during an interview, said police.

The actor was summoned by police to Maradu station in Kochi city on the basis of the complaint filed by the journalist of an online media. “He is in our custody. His statement is being recorded,” a police officer said.

A case was registered last week against Bhasi based on the journalist’s complaint that the actor used abusive words when she was interviewing him at a hotel in Kochi last week.

(With inputs from agencies)