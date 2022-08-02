Kerala: 8 dead; red alert issued again for 10 districts as rains wreak havoc

The IMD has extended the red alert till August 3 in all Kerala districts barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod where an orange alert has been issued from August 2-3

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in several parts of Kerala leading to flooding, landslides and damages that resulted in the deaths of at least 8 people. The IMD has further issued red alert for 10 districts for Tuesday (August 2).

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki were among the worst affected districts as people were moved to safety amid heavy rainfall.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a press conference on Tuesday morning said six deaths have taken place due to the rains and floods. Local media reported two more deaths later. Five houses were completely destroyed in the rain while 55 were partially destroyed, Vijayan said.

Several roads were damaged making it impossible for people to move. At least 7 shelter camps have been set up and response teams have been deployed to bring affected people to safety.

All educational institutions have been declared holidays, with some universities postponing exams to be held in these days.

According to the weatherman, more rains are in store for the state that had been devastated by rains and floods in 2018 too.

The IMD has extended the red alert till August 3 in all Kerala districts barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod where an orange alert has been issued from August 2-3, according to an IMD district rainfall forecast issued for Kerala at 10 am on Tuesday.

The department has also warned of widespread and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state till August 5.

As the heavy rains continue, the authorities have set up relief camps in various districts. Tourist spots in high range areas of Idukki have been closed down.

In Kottayam, the body of a man was recovered on Tuesday morning from the Koottikkal Chappath area of the district, the emergency operations centre in Kottayam said. The man had gone missing on Monday (August 1).

In Thrissur, the Chalakudy river water levels rose by nearly five meters at around 2 am on Tuesday due to the heavy rains leading to the district administration advising people living on the low-lying areas of the river’s banks to move to safer places.

On Monday (August 1), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that till August 1, six people had died in rain-related incidents and one was missing.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours while an orange alert means very heavy rains from six cm to 20 cm. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between six to 11 cm.

