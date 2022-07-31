Kerala: 22-year-old UAE-returnee suspected of having monkeypox dies

The deceased’s samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology at Alappuzha for testing

A 22-year-old man suspected of having the monkeypox infection died on Saturday (July 30). The man from Kerala’s Thrissur had recently returned from UAE, said officials.

His family members have been asked to cremate his body as per the WHO guidelines.

The patient who was also suspected of having a tuberculosis infection, had been admitted to the isolation ward since his arrival from UAE.

According to doctors, the 22-year-old did not show any symptoms of monkeypox initially. However, red marks or blisters soon started appearing on his body.

Health officials have asked people not to panic unless the deceased’s reports are out. Initial reports suggest the man did not have full-blown monkeypox symptoms. Chances are the test results may come out negative.

The man’s relatives revealed he was suffering from high fever since he returned from UAE.