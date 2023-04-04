Kerala: 14 accused found guilty in Attappady lynching case; judgment on April 4

The 14 persons were found guilty of murdering Madhu, a mentally-challenged tribal from Attappady, after he was caught, tied, and thrashed by a group of local people accusing him of theft

The Mannarkkad Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Special Court in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Tuesday (April 4) found 14 out of the 16 accused persons to be guilty in the Attappady tribal mob lynching case.

The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Wednesday (April 5).

Special Court Judge KM Ratheesh Kumar acquitted two of the accused.

Attappady tribal youth Madhu lynching case | 14 accused found guilty, two acquitted, by SC-ST court. The Quantum of punishment will be pronounced tomorrow.#Kerala — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

Advertisement

Lynching of a mentally-challenged tribal

The 14 persons were found guilty of murdering Madhu, a mentally-challenged tribal man from Attappady, on February 22, 2018. Madhu, who used to live in a cave in a nearby forest, was caught by locals who accused him of theft, tied and mercilessly given a beating.

Also read: Tharoor’s Protection from Lynching Bill calls for jail for erring policemen and DMs

After assaulting Madhu, the mob had handed him over to the police at Mukkali, who took him to a hospital. However, he was declared brought dead by the hospital.

Verdict five years after the murder

The court pronounced the verdict five years after the murder was committed.

A huge contingent of police was present outside the court premises to prevent any violent incidents. The police also provided protection to Madhu’s mother, Malli, and his sister, Sarasu.

Also read: Cow vigilante Punith Kerehalli, main accused in Karnataka lynching case, absconding

The trial proceedings in the special court began in April 2022. Out of the 129 witnesses, 100 were examined during the trial. The defence lawyers argued that the victim was tortured by the police and not by the accused.

The police had arrested the accused two days after the lynching following a public uproar. Photos and videos of the incident went viral on social media.

(With inputs from agencies)