In Kerala, Rahul shoots down Ashok Gehlot’s double-role ideas

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the goal of his party’s 3,500-km Bharat Jodo Yatra was to develop unity among the people against hatred and violence being spread in the country.

“I am clear with my goal about the Yatra. My goal is to unite people against hatred and violence. The country has a tradition of humility and that is true India. My focus in this Yatra is to talk about the hatred and anger being spread in the country. Nothing can deviate the focus from the same,” said Rahul to a barrage of questions by reporters at Adlux Convention Centre at Angamaly in Ernakulam on Thursday (September 22).

Rahul also reiterated the party’s “one-man, one-post” concept, virtually nixing Rajasthan Chief Minister’s plan to retain his chief ministerial post if he became the Congress president.

“What we have decided in Udaipur that was Congress party’s commitment. I expect that commitment will be maintained,” said Rahul.

At the three-day Udaipur brainstorming session in May, the party proposed a number of reforms, including limiting one post to one person.

Gehlot arrived in Kerala amidst speculation on the top post, but he is likely to press Gandhi to take up the party reins.

Rahul, MP from Wayanad in Kerala, declined to answer queries on whether he would contest the presidential polls by saying, “I have made my position clear (on that) in the last press conference. I have repeated it several times.”

Rahul said that questions on whether he would contest in the party’s presidential poll were “aimed at distracting me from the yatra”, saying that the decision made at Udaipur is a commitment that he expected would be maintained.

As the Congress is set to elect a non-Gandhi as its president, with Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia and sister Priyanka Vadra having decided not to run for the post, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot or Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor are said to be vying to throw their hats in the ring.

When asked what would be his response to those criticising the yatra for spending very few days in Uttar Pradesh, he responded, “Don’t worry about that. We have a clear view on what needs to be done in UP.” He also said that the yatra was from one end of the country to another and “frankly we cannot walk 10,000 km”.

On whether the yatra can maintain the same momentum in other states as it is doing in Kerala, he said, “It does not matter which state you go to, the effect of the yatra would be the same regardless of who is running the state.”

When asked about his position regarding the Left government in Kerala, Rahul said the evaluation of the LDF dispensation in the southern state would be better done by the Congress leaders here. However, he also said, “As far as the Left front goes, I have an ideological disagreement with them. I have issues with how they view politics and Kerala.”

He further said that people walking with the yatra are telling what they think about the Left government.

“A lot of Left workers are coming and shaking hands with me. They appreciate the idea of what we are doing,” he added. At the same time, he also said that while it is difficult for senior leaders of the Left Front to support what the Congress was doing due to the “political combat” between them, “they know in their hearts that the point I am raising is correct”.

On queries regarding a unified opposition against the BJP, Rahul said it was very important for all opposition parties to come together as it “was required to fight the ideology and financial power and the institutional power” of the saffron party and the RSS. “So I think it is very important that opposition has a discussion and comes out with a strategy,” he said.

On the nationwide raids on the offices and other premises of the Popular Front of India (PFI), Rahul said all forms of communalism should be combated. “All forms of communalism, all forms of violence, regardless of where they come from, are the same and should be combated. There should be zero tolerance towards communalism regardless of where it is coming from,” he said.