High alert after boy with suspected Nipah virus infection dies in Kerala

Though there has been no official announcement, reports said Health Minister Veena George might rush to Kozhikode

Amid a considerable spike in COVID cases, Kerala has another worry to deal with.

A 12-year-old boy, admitted to a hospital in Kozhikode with suspected Nipah virus, has been declared dead, as per reports in Malayalam media. According to reports, the boy succumbed at 4:45 am on Sunday (September 5).

However, the state has not officially announced the detection of Nipah Virus in Kerala. Though there has been no official announcement, Health Minister Veena George is rushing to Kozhikode early Sunday morning to take stock of the situation. A Central team is also expected to reach Kozhikode, Mathrubhumi has reported.

The boy’s parents have also been quarantined and all the roads leading to the house/location where the suspected case was detected has been sealed. The boy was brought to the private hospital with fever on September 1.

Pressing into action, the state government held a high-level meeting of health officials late Saturday night, PTI has reported.

The first Nipah virus disease (NiV) outbreak in South India was reported in the Kozhikode district on May 19, 2018. The state had witnessed 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases till June 1, 2018.