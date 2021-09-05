High alert after 12-year-old boy dies of Nipah virus in Kerala

A Central team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is rushing to Kozhikode where three state ministers are already camping to take stock of the situation

Amid a considerable spike in COVID cases, Kerala has another worry to deal with.

A 12-year-old boy, who was admitted to a hospital in Kozhikode, died of Nipah Virus, Kerala’s Health Minister Veena George confirmed on Sunday. It’s not known yet how the boy contracted the disease. The samples of the boy, which were sent to the Pune National Institute of Virology, detected the presence of the Nipah virus.

A Central team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is rushing to Kozhikode where three state ministers are already camping to take stock of the situation.

The boy, who was brought to the hospital four days ago with fever and meningitis, succumbed at 4:45 am on Sunday (September 5). Media reports also say the boy recently recovered from COVID and was taken to hospital when the fever did not subside.

The boy’s parents, doctors and nurses who treated the boy, have also been quarantined and all the roads leading to the house/location (Mavoor) where the case was detected has been sealed.

Pressing into action, the state government will hold a high-level meeting of health officials and experts.

The Central team is expected to provide technical support to the state. Some immediate public health measures have been advised by the Centre which includes active case search in the family, families, village and areas with similar topography.

The measures also include active contact tracing for any contacts in the past 12 days, strict quarantine of the contacts and isolation of any suspects and collection and transportation of samples for lab testing.

Nipah virus is spread by saliva of the fruit bats. In 2018 also, there was a Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala.

The state had witnessed 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases till June 1, 2018.

