Heavy rains pound Kerala; more in store in next 24 hours

The IMD has issued red alert in five districts besides forecasting thunderstorms with moderate rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthi, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur

Cyclonic circulations in the Arabian Sea have resulted in unseasonal and unexpected rains in several parts of Kerala as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (October 16) issued red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) for five districts and an orange alert (heavy rains) for at least seven other districts. Two districts are under yellow alert, thereby indicating that all the 14 districts in the state are experiencing heavy rains.

A red alert has been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Pathanamthitta districts.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and 40kmph winds in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthi, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur.

A viral video shows a bus stuck in a waterlogged street with passengers struggling to come out.

A landslide struck the Pullupara area of Kottayam on Saturday morning and several people have been reported missing.

The fury of the rains!

Red alert in five districts of #Kerala .

Gushing #flood waters!

Pathampuzha Kottayam pic.twitter.com/bWxaNeeECn — Dr Roy Kallivayalil (@RoyKallivayalil) October 16, 2021

Another video from a village in Kottayam district shows people pushing a car on a road filled with knee-deep water.

The Chief Minister’s office has alerted people and asked them to avoid travelling to areas around mountains or rivers. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the IMD has warned of widespread heavy rains in the state due to the low pressure area formed over Arabian Sea.

The CM has called a high-level meeting of all district collectors at 3.30 pm as flood water enters low-lying areas.

Local residents towing a KSRTC bus which got stuck in flood at Poonjar on Saturday. No loss of life.Heavy rain lashes #Kerala triggering floods and inundating several areas.#REDALERT in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki & Thrissur. 4 shutters of Malampuzha dam opened. pic.twitter.com/D1dbOtEqcV — Raam Das (@PRamdas_TNIE) October 16, 2021

In Kotayyam, the Mundakayam bridge got submerged in flood water. The district administration has issued necessary instructions to the police and revenue departments. NDRF, fire and rescue service teams are in place, providing necessary support to worst affected people. The BSNL and police are setting up emergency communication systems.

Medical teams are being readied for field-level disaster management.

The tahsil offices have been told to start relief camps while quarry blasting has been stopped for at least 24 houses.

Vulnerable populations around River Puramboke and Cannal Puramboke are being shifted to relief camps or taken to safe locations.

Police have stopped vehicular traffic, except emergency services, on ghat roads prone to landslides and flash floods.