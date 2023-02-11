Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy to be shifted to Bengaluru for treatment

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said the party will make necessary arrangements for travel and treatment of the former Kerala chief minister

Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, Oommen Chandy, who has been admitted to a private hospital near Thiruvananthapuram, will be shifted to Bengaluru for further treatment, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said on Saturday.

After visiting Chandy at the hospital at nearby Neyyattinkara, Venugopal said, “He (Chandy) is a bit tired. The doctors say he is now free from pneumonia. I met him following the directions of the party president. He will be shifted to Bengaluru and AICC will make necessary arrangements for the travel and treatment.”

Meanwhile, Chandy Oommen, the son of former chief minister, also confirmed that pneumonia has subsided and the Congress leader will be shifted to Bengaluru. Oommen also alleged that false propaganda was being carried out against his family in connection with his father’s health.

“Even when he was undergoing treatment for pneumonia, there was a false campaign against the family. We don’t have any issues with any sort of treatment. It’s not right to spread fake news. I have all the medical records,” Oommen told the media.

Earlier, concerns were raised from various quarters over his deteriorating health. His relatives had alleged that the veteran Congress leader was being denied proper medical care by his close family members.

As the social media was abuzz with reports of his health condition, Chandy had posted a video on his son’s Facebook page, claiming that he was being properly taken care of by his family and the party.

The development came after Chandy’s 42 close relatives, including his younger brother, sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking his urgent intervention to provide better treatment for his predecessor.

Chandy has not been keeping well since 2019. He was taken to Germany a few months ago after his throat related ailment aggravated.

Chandy, who represents Puthuppally constituency in the state assembly since 1970, was chief minister of Kerala twice.

(With Agency inputs)