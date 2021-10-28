Kerala: 15-year-old boy held for attempted rape on woman

The accused was booked following an inquiry based on the CCTV visuals from the area

A 15-year-old boy has been booked by the police for attempting to rape a 21-year-old woman in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon, when the accused followed the woman, who was going to attend computer classes.

According to District Police Chief of Malappuram Sujith Das S, the accused dragged her to a deserted plantation area near the road. Then the teenager used a stone to hit her head and attempted to choke her after trying to tie her hands using a dupatta.

“It was a sparsely populated area owing to which there was no one around at that time”, the police official said, adding that the woman resisted and managed to escape to a nearby house.

The police booked the accused, who was a neighbour of the attacker, on Tuesday morning, following an inquiry based on the CCTV visuals from the area, and presented the teenager before a Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday. He has been sent to a juvenile home for further medical procedures.

“We have spoken to the survivor in detail and the survivor described the attacker. Based on our surveillance and network inputs, we decided to question him,” the police said, adding that the accused was not an acquaintance of the woman.

The police also said that further probe in connection with the case was underway, but it would take some time for completion as the survivor has been given time to recover from the “shocking incident”.