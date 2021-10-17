Delhi court’s extends actor Leena Paul’s custody under ED till Oct 23

Leena along with her husband has been accused of extorting ₹200 crore from the wife of a businessman

The Patiala House Court on Saturday extended the custody of actor Leena Maria Paul and husband Sukesh Chandrasekhar under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for further interrogation till October 23 in a money laundering case.

The duo have been charged with the extortion of ₹200 crore from a businessman’s wife.

Making its case to extend Paul and her husband’s custody, the ED told the court that she wasn’t merely a beneficiary of the proceeds of the crime, but played an active role in facilitating the proceeds of the crime, “its projection as untended money and was working in concert with main accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar.”

“The fact that money was moved at her instructions how and where this money has emerged but is still incomplete…in case further police custody of the accused is not granted, the trail which is to be established shall go cold,” the ED told the court.

On Thursday, the ED questioned Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi for over eight hours in Delhi for her alleged association with Chandrasekhar. Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez who has been summoned by the ED pertaining to the case, has missed the questioning thrice so far.

Chandrasekhar has been charged with extorting ₹200 crore from Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh by impersonating himself as a senior official of the Law Ministry through a phone call from Rohini Jail where he was lodged. Chandrasekhar had offered Aditi Singh to help free her husband, who was in jail at that time, in return for money.

Shivinder Singh was arrested in a money laundering case in 2019.

Chandrasekhar was arrested after Aditi Singh filed an FIR with Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The ED filed a money laundering case on the basis of the EOW’s FIR.

Besides Chandrasekhar, Leena, some jail officials, four associates and a bank officer were arrested by Delhi Police under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.