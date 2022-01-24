Crime Branch interrogates Dileep & others; may have solid evidence on plot to kill cop

One of the accused who was questioned by the Crime Branch on Sunday, has admitted to the police that Dileep had conspired to kill the cops. The police failed to reveal the identity of the person

The Crime Branch of the Kerala police claimed to have “solid evidence” against Malayalam actor Dileep in the new case involving a plot to eliminate a police officer investigating the 2017 actress sexual assault case.

According to a report in ‘Malayalam Manorama’ online, one of the accused who was questioned by the Crime Branch on Sunday (January 23), has admitted to the police that Dileep had conspired to kill the cops. Though the Crime Branch failed to reveal the identity of the person, who is also confirming director Balachandra Kumar’s accusation against Dileep.

As per the Kerala High Court order, the police had interrogated four people and Dileep on Sunday in the case registered against them for allegedly threatening officials probing the sexual assault of a female actor in 2017. Besides Dileep, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law Suraj, friend Baiju Chengamanad and Anoop’s wife relative had been questioned at the district headquarters of the Crime Branch at Kalamassery. Dileep’s interrogation is still ongoing and will continue till Tuesday (January 25).

One of the accused has reportedly told the cops that he was not part of the conspiracy but he had heard Dileep plotting against the cops. But the police is not a position to record the secret statement and present it before the magistrate, said the report, adding that it was possible for the accused to backtrack on his confession later. Meanwhile, Dileep has allegedly denied the allegations against him.

Advertisement

The interrogation of the accused by presenting them with the evidence available with the police will be made on Tuesday. The police let Suraj, Baiju Chengamanad and Appu go after confiscating their mobiles.

Also read: Kerala actor Dileep gets interim protection from arrest in sex assault case

On Monday, Dileep will be interrogated by the Crime Branch once again. The public prosecutor will have to submit a report on the interrogation and material evidence collected against him in a sealed cover to the Kerala High Court on Thursday, January 27.

The Kerala High Court on Saturday (January 22) granted interim protection to actor Dileep from arrest but directed him and other accused to appear before the investigating officers on January 23, 24 and 25 for interrogation.

Meanwhile, Dileep has approached the Kerala High Court once again against director Balachandra Kumar alleging that he was threatening him and trying to extort money from him. He has also decided to move the apex court on Monday with a plea to conclude the trial by February-16 deadline set by the court. In the plea, he said fresh charges were being framed to delay the trial.

The Supreme Court too is also expected to take up the state government’s plea to extend the trial by six months in view of the recent new disclosures in the 2017 sexual assault case of a leading actress in Kerala. Dileep is the eighth accused in the case.